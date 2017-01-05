Melissa York, Steve Hogarty

Grayson Perry: The Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever!

Serpentine Gallery: 8 June to 10 September

The uncharacteristically modest Grayson Perry returns to the Serpentine Gallery this summer to present The Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever!, a new collection that explores classic themes of masculinity, contemporary culture and art galleries themselves. The Turner Prize winning artist will present works in ceramic and tapestry that seek to tackle one of Perry’s central concerns: how contemporary art can best address all of society using subjects that are universally understood. “The new works I am making for this show all have ideas about popularity hovering around them,” says Perry. “What kind of art do people like? Why do people visit galleries?”

Why you can't miss it:

Grayson Perry is brilliant, and probably the country’s most beloved contemporary artist.

Alberto Giacometti

Tate Modern: 10 May to 10 September

It’s been half a century since Tate Modern first exhibited Alberto Giacometti’s work, and this May the renowned surrealist’s pieces will appear in a new exhibition celebrating the Swiss artist’s life. A man whose sculptures are often more recognisable than his name, Giacometti’s distinctly spindly humanoid figures are inescapably linked to the post-war climate of existential despair. Tate has been given unparalleled access to the Giacometti Foundation – the French institution focused on promoting and preserving his work – so this showing includes his most famous pieces, but also dives deep into the archives to present never before seen works that include bronze sculptures, plasters, drawings and oil paintings.

Why you can't miss it:

Existential despair will be one of the themes of the year, so you’d be wise to brush up.

The American Dream: Pop to the Present

British Museum: 1 March to 18 June

The last six decades of American politics have left an indelible mark on not just the history books, but the art world too. The American Dream: Pop to the Present is a comprehensive and revealing exploration of the USA’s historic pop art movement, incorporating pieces by Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns, Ed Ruscha, Kara Walker, Robert Rauschenberg and Julie Mehretu. The British Museum’s own collection of prints are presented alongside unseen works from museums around the world.

Why you can't miss it:

It’s nice to recall a time that American politics wasn’t absolutely beyond satire.

Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains

V&A: 13 May to 1 October

These musicians, they love their ‘audio-visual journeys’, don’t they? Last year it was Bjork at Somerset House, this year, it’s Pink Floyd’s turn, which means it’ll be even trippier. The first international retrospective of the band will chronicle their psychedelic sounds, innovative staging and far out designs from their debut in the 1960s through to the present day. Original album cover art, stage props, vintage posters and even adverts from Melody Maker proclaiming ‘it’s all happening, man!’ will transport you straight back to that LSD trip you thought you’d escaped in the Sixties.

Why you can't miss it:

It’ll be better than staring at The Wall.

Queer British Art

Tate Britain: April 5 to October 1

To mark the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of male homosexuality, Tate Britain is hosting a blockbuster exhibition dedicated exclusively to art exploring LGBT issues. It covers a fair amount of time as well, starting with pieces from 1861 and stretching all the way up to the occasion itself in 1967. Expect paintings, drawings, personal photographs and film from some pretty big names, including John Singer Sargent, David Hockney and Duncan Grant.

Why you can't miss it:

How often do you get to celebrate decriminalisation AND love? Not often enough for our liking.