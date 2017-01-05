Mark Sands

London mayor Sadiq Khan has launched a fresh appeal for control over the capital’s suburban trains.

Khan has published a list of promises to Londoners if rail devolution goes ahead.

In December, transport secretary Chris Grayling ruled out City Hall control of services, branding any handover “deckchair shifting”.

However, Khan has reiterated his demands for devolution, vowing to improve services on five fronts.

Most notably, the mayor said he would freeze fares until 2020, in line with a current programme on TfL services.

He also promised there would be more trains, fewer delays, safer stations, less disruption and better services.

‘The devolution of London’s suburban rail services is backed by the overwhelming majority of Londoners, in addition to councils, MPs, and assembly members from all political parties,” Khan said.

“It is only the transport secretary who continues to bury his head in the sand, and refuses to acknowledge the huge benefits rail devolution could provide.”

However, London Assembly Conservative Keith Prince hit back: “The mayor should stop wasting time with self-glorifying and empty promises and focus on working with government to bring forward rail devolution for Londoners.”