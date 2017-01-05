FTSE 100 7195.31 +0.08%
Thursday 5 January 2017 5:28pm

Chelsea's Stamford Bridge redevelopment gets thumbs up from planners

Joe Hall
Chelsea new stadium design
How the redeveloped Stamford Bridge might appear from the Sky (Source: Chelsea/Herzog Du Meron)

Chelsea's redevelopment plans for Stamford Bridge have moved a step closer to going ahead after being recommended for approval by planners at Hammersmith and Fulham council.

The council will make their final ruling on planning permission for the Blues' £500m project next Wednesday.

Chelsea want to boost the capacity of Stamford Bridge from 41,600 to 60,000 and build a new-look, brick exterior around the stadium.

Read more: Chelsea's new stadium in pictures

The ambitious project is expected to take three-years to complete during which time Chelsea will be forced to find temporary accomodation elsewhere, with Wembley the most obvious option.

Planners have recommended the proposals for a "stadium design of considerable architectural distinction" as it will keep the internationally recognised brand within the Hammersmith and Fulham borough and provide other public benefits such as a larger number of tickets dedicated to local youths.

Chelsea's previous enquiries about building a brand new stadium at Earls Court or Battersea Power Station were rejected "on policy grounds as the inclusion of a football ground was found not to be consistent with housing regeneration objectives identified for those areas".

