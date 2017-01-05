FTSE 100 7202.82 +0.18%
views
Thursday 5 January 2017 2:48pm

ITV chief exec Adam Crozier appointed as non-exec of Costa and Premier Inn owner

Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk The Scots guide to Hogmanay.
Sven Goran Eriksson and Adam Crozier
Adam Crozier (right) oversaw the appointment of England's first overseas manager Sven-Goran Eriksson (Source: Getty)

The owner of Costa coffee has swooped during the January transfer window to sign the former head of the Football Association as a non-executive director.

Current ITV chief exec Adam Crozier will join the board of Whitbread from 1 April and will be part of the remuneration committee of the group that also owns Premier Inn hotels.

Read more: Costa owner's results have not bean well received by investors

Crozier has led the TV firm since 2010, but at the end of last year it emerged ITV had kicked off the process to find his successor.

And news of the new position could be seen as the start of the former chief exec of Royal Mail's plans to feather the nest for life after his role at the TV giant.

Chairman of Whitbread Richard Baker said Crozier was the right person for the job given his "strong background in business transformations".

Read more: ITV a takeover target after its dramatic turn

He added: "His expertise will be of great value to the Whitbread Board as we continue to expand our successful Premier Inn and Costa brands."

Other positions held by Crozier include joint chief exec of Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising and non-exec positions at Debenhams, G4S and the firm that runs the National Lottery, Camelot.

Tags

Related articles

ITV a takeover target after its dramatic turn
Charlotte Henry
Charlotte Henry | Contributor

ITV boss Adam Crozier sees pay rocket to £8.4m

Oliver Smith
Oliver Smith | Contributor

Whitbread's share price soars on strong sales growth at Costa Coffee
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff