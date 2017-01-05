Francesca Washtell

The French arm of defence and support services group Babcock International has scooped a €500m (£425m) contract with France's air force.

Under the 11-year contract, which begins immediately, Babcock France will provide and maintain a training platform and related services for the French Air Force (l'Armée de l'Air).

The FTSE 100-listed firm had been tipped to get the contract, which includes providing new training aircraft, simulators and modernised training facilities that will help train fighter jet crews. The first aircraft will be delivered in March next year.

Read more: Babcock wins £100m MoD contract

Babcock International's chief executive, Archie Bethel, said:

We are delighted that our French company will be working as a key support partner on this major French defence contract. The project will draw on our expertise in the European aviation industry and our experience of delivering long-term military flight training programmes. We look forward to working with the French Air Force over the next decade.

Read more: Acquisitions send Babcock pretax profit soaring 43 per cent

Babcock's share price was flat in London afternoon trading at 951p, but rose one per cent in inter-day trading to 961p.

Last November, Babcock finalised a multi-million pound joint venture with Oman Drydock Company that is expected to generate £200m in new business for the UK. The firm will provide local and international navies with engineering support services at Duqm Port in Oman, including the UK's new Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers.