Courtney Goldsmith

PureCircle's shares plummeted more than 18 per cent in early trading after it announced sales of its low-calorie sweetener stevia would drop 14 per cent.

The artificial sweetener maker said the expected drop in sales in the first half of the financial year was directly caused by the detainment of its shipments by the US Customs Border Protection (CBP).

Last year, shipments of the company's stevia extracts being imported from China were seized by the CBP after they received information the stevia was produced by convict labour.

Now the company expects group sales to fall 14 per cent to $47m (£38m), down from $54m, and group gross profit will fall 19 per cent to $18m, while core earnings will drop to $8m from $5m.

PureCircle said demand for stevia based products is increasing as there were 100 new launches in the last six months that contain the company's products.

The detainment of PureCircle's shipment has had a significant negative impact on sales growth in the US, which makes up a third of its sales.

But after the resolution of the CBP issue, mid to long term prospects should return to growth, said Magomet Malsagov, chief executive of PureCircle.

The company said it is currently waiting for the CBP's decision.