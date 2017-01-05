Independent shareholders vote to boot Sports Direct chairman

Helen Cahill

The independent shareholders of Sports Direct have voted to boot the retailer's chairman Keith Hellawell.

Fifty-four per cent of independent shareholders voted to get rid of Hellawell, who has presided over several profit warnings at the company.

However, the motion to re-elect him as a director has passed, because Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley - who is a controlling shareholder at the company - voted in Hellawell's favour.

Several influential City voices have been calling for Sports Direct's chairman to go, including Aberdeen Asset Management and Institutional Shareholder Services.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

