West Ham United are not the target of a Red Bull takeover, according to the company's global head of football.

The Hammers were reported to have turned down a bid from the energy drink company who own football clubs in America, Germany, Brazil and their native Austria, fuelling fears amongst some fans the club would be rebranded as "RB London".

All of Red Bull's clubs play under the "RB" moniker and wear the same colours, including RB Leipzig who are challenging for the Bundesliga title in their first ever season in the division.

Jack Sullivan, son of West Ham co-chairman David, said last month that Red Bull had a £650m takeover offer for the Hammers rejected by the Premier League club.

But the group's global head of football Oliver Mintzlaff has flatly denied any suggestion in West Ham and said Red Bull are not currently looking to add to its portfolio of football clubs.

"I should really know about this in my function because I'd be actively involved in it," Mintzlaff told German magazine Kicker.

"But I am not involved. Thus, I can completely rule it out. We continue to focus on our investments at our current clubs."

West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan has said he and partner David Gold, who together own a controlling stage in the club, have no desire to sell.

"We, the current owners, have no desire to sell the club unless it is to somebody like the King of Saudi Arabia who can take it to a level we cannot ourselves hope to reach," said Sullivan last year.