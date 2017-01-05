Don't touch that dial: Nigel Farage is getting his own radio show

Mark Sands

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage is to present his own weekly radio show from next week.

In news likely to interfere with his prospects of becoming the UK's ambassador to Washington, Farage will present an hour-long show every Monday on talk radio station LBC.

The former Ukip leader - who stood down last summer professing a desire to get his life back - will take to the airwaves just weeks before his ally Donald Trump is inaugurated as US President.

Read More: New Ukip leader puts Burnham's constituency in crosshairs

Alongside his other commitments, Farage is still serving as a Ukip MEP, representing the South East of England.

James Rea, LBC’s managing editor, said: “With Brexit and the inauguration of President-elect Trump, Nigel Farage is the man at the centre of the two biggest stories this year.

"He is a powerful communicator and has proved himself as a natural broadcaster. With his new nightly show, we look forward to him joining the LBC team next week.”