The latest US Federal Reserve minutes have shown many officials at the central bank believe interest rates could be forced to rise higher than expected next year, if tax cuts and aggressive fiscal policy are enacted under President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

Market reactions to the US presidential election and the expectation of aggressive fiscal policy drove officials to hike interest rates last month, the minutes also showed.

Rate-setting body the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised the target range for its federal funds rate to 0.5 to 0.75 per cent when it met on 13 and 14 December.

In a summary of economic projections, the committee noted there was "substantial uncertainty" about the "size, composition, and timing of prospective fiscal policy changes".

It added though that "a more expansionary fiscal policy might raise aggregate demand above sustainable levels, potentially necessitating somewhat tighter monetary policy than currently anticipated".

Although the minutes steered clear of mentioning Trump, when it came to risks, "many" participants mentioned an increase in uncertainty "associated with fiscal, trade, immigration, or regulatory policies as a factor influencing their judgments".