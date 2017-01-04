FTSE 100 7189.74 +0.17%
views
Wednesday 4 January 2017 7:18pm

Mega-deals help boutique investment bank Robey Warshaw nearly double revenue and profits

William Turvill
Follow William
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk The Scots guide to Hogmanay.
Robey Warshaw was founded by Sir Simon Robey and Simon Warshaw in 2013

Megabrew, the London Stock Exchange-Deutsche Boerse merger and Royal Dutch Shell's takeover of BG Group helped boutique investment bank Robey Warshaw nearly double its profits and revenue last year.

In the year to 31 March 2016, the company reported a turnover of £43.3m, up from £23.9m the year before.

Profits increased from £19.4m to £36.6m.

Read more: LSE and Deutsche Boerse: Behind the deal

Robey Warshaw was founded by veteran investment bankers Sir Simon Robey and Simon Warshaw in 2013.

It has around 15 staff, including partners Robey, Warshaw and chief operating officer Philip Apostolides.

Contributing to its latest financial figures were fees from advising energy firm BG Group on its takeover by Shell.

Read more: US boutique banks announce merger

Robey Warshaw also advised SABMiller, which was taken over by AB InBev in £79bn megabrew deal.

In addition, the bank is advising the London Stock Exchange on its £21bn merger with Deutsche Boerse, which was announced during the period and so would have contributed to the revenue.

Tags

Related articles

After subdued 2016, these bankers are calling a 2017 bounceback for UK M&A
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

AB InBev shares rise after swallowing up SABMiller
Francesca Washtell
Francesca Washtell | Staff

M&A bounces back in UK and Europe after "lacklustre" lead-up to Brexit vote
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff