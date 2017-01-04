Steve Hogarty

Red Dead Redemption 2

Release: Late 2017

Platforms: PS4, XBO (PC unconfirmed)

Not much is known about Rockstar’s horse-bothering sequel, but the announcement of a follow up to 2010’s open world cowboy simulator was enough to inspire frenzied excitement among fans. You can expect a huge multiplayer world, pistols at dawn, horses and a scene where you walk into a saloon and the music stops.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Release: 7 March

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Team up with three co-op buddies in an open world that’s absolutely riddled with violent drug cartels. Tactics, traps, stealth and planning are key to success in this Bolivia-based shooter, as high profile coke-merchants will attempt to flee once spooked.

Gran Turismo Sport

Release: 2017

Platform: PS4

The seventh game in the Gran Turismo series has been delayed so many times that it’s at risk of launching to an audience of gamers who travel around in tubes and have never seen a real car. Still, racing fans are hoping that Gran Turismo Sport finally touches down in 2017.

Gravity Rush 2

Release: 18 January

Platform: PS4

The original Gravity Rush was a weird and wonderful platformer with a twist, allowing you to turn the world on its head as you mucked about with physics. The 2017 sequel promises yet more gravity-manipulating adventuring on an even larger and more epic scale.

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Release: Early to mid 2017

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

The epic spacefaring RPG series is due to return in 2017, reprising its unique brand of alien-punching, apocalpyse-dodging interstellar diplomacy. Set 600 years after the events of the last lot of games, it sees humankind rudely colonising its galactic neighbours.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Release: March-ish, maybe?

Platforms: Wii U, Switch

The perennially delayed next-gen Zelda is expected to be a launch title for Nintendo’s newest console, the Switch, sometime around March. A hybrid of a home console and a handheld, the Switch can be played in living rooms, in the bath, outdoors in swamps, wherever.

Resident Evil 7

Release: 24 January

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

A highly anticipated return to Resident Evil’s core values (that is to say, zombies) the seventh main entry in the series sheds the previous game’s focus on action. Instead you can expect slow and creeping horror in a classically pants-ruining environment.

Yooka-Laylee

Release: March

Platforms: PC, Mac, PS4, XBO, Switch

Back in 2015, a clutch of creative minds at Rare (the studio behind classic platformers Donkey Kong 64 and Banjo-Kazooie) split off to work on their own game. Yooka-Laylee is Playtonic’s first title, and looks every inch the offspring of its colourful, bouncy forebears.

Sniper Elite 4

Release: February

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Shoot Nazis from a distance in this gruesomely detailed Second World War sniper sim. The series has come on in bounds and this upcoming entry expands the game’s scope to include more diverse open world challenges, as well as more detailed exploding skulls.