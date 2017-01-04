Frank Dalleres

India are set to have a new skipper for this month’s limited-overs contests against England after MS Dhoni relinquished his captaincy of the one-day and Twenty20 sides.

Dhoni, 35, resigned after almost a decade of success at the helm in which he led India to an unprecedented hat-trick of World Twenty20, World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy victories.

The wicketkeeper remains available to play in the three one-day matches and three Twenty20 internationals against England, however, which start in Pune on 15 January.

Batsman Virat Kohli, who replaced Dhoni as Test skipper in 2014, is the favourite to take charge of India’s limited-overs sides.

It comes as England await a decision over the future of Test captain Alastair Cook, following a difficult 4-0 series defeat in India late last year.

Cook indicated before Christmas that he would weigh up and discuss with England performance director Andrew Strauss whether he still had the desire to lead the side this year and on an Ashes tour next winter.

India v England schedule

First ODI, Sunday 15 January, Pune

Second ODI, Thursday 19 January, Cuttack

Third ODI, Sunday 22 January, Kolkata

First T20, Thursday 26 January, Kanpur

Second T20, Sunday 29 January, Nagpur

Third T20, Wednesday 1 February, Bangalore