City Moves for 5 January 2017 | Who’s switching jobs

Colliers International

Global real estate advisor, Colliers International, has recruitedKaty Rogers to its EMEA corporate solutions team. Katy, the newly appointed senior portfolio manager, will be responsible for managing client relationships, maintaining real estate strategies and coordinate day-to-day management of real estate transactions.

Katy joins Colliers with five years of account and property management experience and has a sound understanding of landlord and tenant matters, having previously acted for both sides. Prior to joining Colliers, Katy worked as a senior surveyor within the UK corporate solutions team at BNP Paribas Real Estate, where she worked with occupier clients including EDF Energy and Accenture.



​Markel International

Markel International, the specialist insurer, has appointed Johan Haggo as senior underwriter in its personal accident, contingency and entertainment team. With James Leach, managing director of Markel’s PACE team, he will focus on developing personal accident business. Johan has nearly 20 years’ experience in the Lloyd’s and London company market across both underwriting and broking. Prior to this appointment he was, for four years, a divisional director of C J Coleman & Co, with business development responsibility across a range of business lines with a particular focus on accident and health. Johan will work on broadening and deepening Markel’s broker relationships, while both consolidating and developing its established personal accident business.

Akin Gump

Akin Gump has appointed international trade lawyer Chiara Klaui as counsel in the London office. She joins the firm from Baker McKenzie in Amsterdam, following the arrival in December from the same firm of London international trade partner Jasper Helder. Chiara has extensive experience across a wide range of international trade matters including economic sanctions, export controls, customs, and product and food regulation. In addition, she advises on compliance with antibribery/anticorruption and anti-money laundering legislation, and regularly conducts internal investigations as well as drafting and reviewing internal compliance programmes. She advises clients and represents them before national (customs, export and other) administrations and courts, and the European Commission. She also advises clients on restrictions such as export controls (dual-use and military) and economic sanctions imposed against countries such as Iran, Syria, Russia and Ukraine, as well as their implementation in different EU member states. Her areas of focus include the manufacturing, health (pharma and medical devices), technology, telecoms, offshore, energy, financial and agriculture sectors.

