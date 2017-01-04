Frank Dalleres

West Ham have received a boost ahead of their FA Cup third-round clash with Manchester City after the club succeeded with an appeal against midfielder Sofiane Feghouli’s three-match ban.

Feghouli was controversially shown a straight red card for a tackle on defender Phil Jones early in Monday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at home to Manchester United.

The Hammers lodged a challenge on Tuesday and the Football Association swiftly rescinded the suspension, meaning the Algerian is free to face City at the London Stadium on Friday.

Referee Mike Dean has avoided repercussions over the decision, however, and is set to officiate in Sunday’s high-profile cup tie between Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Hammers' Defoe bid rejected

West Ham, meanwhile, are also believed to be considering their next move after failing with a bid of around £6m for their former striker Jermain Defoe from Sunderland.

Defoe, 34, has scored 33 goals in 74 games for the Black Cats since returning from a short-lived spell with Toronto in Major League Soccer.

The former England marksman spent five years with the Hammers after joining them from Charlton as a 16-year-old, but left for Spurs under a cloud half a season after relegation to the Championship.