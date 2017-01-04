Oliver Gill

Lloyd's of London broker Besso has been swallowed up by US broking giant BGC Partners in a deal that values the firm at £71m.

The purchase provides an exit for the Besso's owners – its senior management team and private equity house BP Marsh.

Read more: Lloyd's insurer Endurance bought by Japanese owner of Canopius

The fund's share of the proceeds totalled £20.6m net of transaction costs, marginally ahead of the £20.1m valuation BP Marsh ascribed to its share of the business in July 2016.

However, the returns are substantially more than the £13.9m BP Marsh calculated in August 2015 when it first kicked off a "strategic review" in conjunction with advisers Canaccord Genuity.

Read more: Lloyd's naval gazers call out Admiral's misleading advert

Current Besso chairman Colin Bird will continue in his role post-completion and hailed the transaction as increasing the prospects for the Lloyd's broker to grow. He said: