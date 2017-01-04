Nisa bags a nicer Christmas trading period

Helen Cahill

Convenience store chain and wholesaler Nisa Retail bagged a sales boost in the lead-up to Christmas, with like-for-like sales increasing 2.2 per cent.

Total sales grew 2.7 per cent in the 10 weeks to the 1 January, reaching £235.6m, as compared to £229.5m during the same period last year.

The retailer said promotions had been driving footfall and that, in particular, its promotion of fresh vegetables paid off. Parsnip, Brussel sprouts and carrot sales were up 130 per cent, 101 per cent and 288 per cent respectively.

Nisa also opened 77 new stores in the 10 week period, up from 54 store openings the year before.

Nick Read, chief executive of Nisa, said: "We believe we have delivered a strong promotional mix to drive sales and footfall in our members' stores.

"This has been possible due to the strong momentum the business has now built in its three year strategy, which has seen Nisa invest in and improve operational efficiencies while also delivering a consistently improving financial position."

This year the business will be benefiting from a supply contract it has agreed with McColl's. McColl's has bought 298 convenience stores from the Co-op, and in November Nisa won the contract to supply the stores.

Nisa will begin to supply the stores this month and said today that the company will be recouping the financial benefits in the quarter starting April 2017. Also starting from this month, Nisa will be supplying the Butlins and Haven stores of holiday company Bourne Leisure.