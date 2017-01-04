Courtney Goldsmith

Restaurant menus in 2016 were marked by the rise in avocado and gluten free foods. Starting to wonder what this year's food trends will be?

Wait no longer. Top London chefs have revealed to Bookatable which trends are set to shake the restaurant market in 2017.

Here are a few stand-out predictions.

Plankton and charcoal will grace our menus

Apparently, 2017 will be the year of ingesting the unexpected.

Plankton, a water algae, and charcoal are expected to become a popular menu items for the health-conscious according to chef Sergio Sanz Blanco from Ametsa with Arzak Instruction said.

"Plankton is usually used in the medical industry as it is packed with nutrients such as Omega 3 and protein," he said.

We might need more convincing to order charcoal off the menu.

Consumers want local produce

The pound's fall has presented a challenge for restaurant owners who rely on imports, so it might come as good news that locally sourced food is a big draw for consumers.

"Over recent years we have seen our guests proactively taking a greater interest in the journey of their plate from field to plate. It’s no longer enough to simply have a few items on your menu that are locally sourced." said Ian Howard, head chef of Babylon at The Roof Garden.

Whether its home-grown herbs, locally sourced meat or London made craft beer, we want to see the made in Britain stamp of approval.

Going green

Vegan and vegetarian options are set to become more exciting this year as chefs cook up more vegetable-based meal ideas.

Howard said dishes like last year's popular courgetti (that's a spaghetti substitute made from spiralised courgette for those not in the know) will continue their rise in popularity.