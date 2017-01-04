Lynsey Barber

It wowed us last year with a Batmobile-style concept car, and now Faraday Future has unveiled its first full production vehicle with all the fanfare one might expect of Apple's latest iPhone.

Understated is not on the horizon for the startup, which showed off its FF 91 electric car that boasts a not too shabby 0 to 60 in just 2.39 seconds at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas

Watch: The Faraday Future FF91 electric car in action

The company claims to have shaved 1.1 second acceleration time from the fastest Tesla, Elon Musk's electric car brand which Faraday Future hopes to rival.

After two-and-half years of development, the car will go into production for sale as early as 2018 with pre-orders already open by putting down a $5,000 refundable deposit.

The car will naturally in this day and age be fully connected, with apps, audio and the rest of your digital life available in the passenger seat thanks to LeEco, the Chinese tech firm which is also an investor in the company.

It may have lost the sleekest designs of last year's concept car which was likened to the Batmobile, but the FF 91 still looks slick and has real-life rather than theoretical features, such as recognition for keyless entry for passengers and drivers.

It also comes with driverless car technology that means that it can park itself, though it is not fully autonomous and this function suffered a technical hitch during its demonstration.

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

The hype around Faraday Future has been palpable. It's pretty secretive about what it's doing, is taking on Tesla, boasts an impressively large 1,000 employees (some poached from its rivals) and ploughed $1bn into building an assembly plant in Nevada.

Although, a pausing of its construction has set tongues wagging and recent reports suggest there are other troubles for the firm, and even that it could be on the "brink of collapse".

The show stopping headline act at CES suggested otherwise, but the race to ship and fulfil expectations over the next year may shed light on what's really under the bonnet at Faraday Future.