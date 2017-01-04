Hayley Kirton

Deutsche Bank's man in charge of fighting financial crime is leaving his role after just six months.

Peter Hazlewood, a veteran of HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered, was appointed global head of anti-financial crime and group money-laundering reporting officer at the German banking giant last July. He was based in Frankfurt and reported to Sylvie Matherat, the lender's regulatory chief.

City A.M. understands Hazlewood's replacement will be announced within the next few weeks.

The legal eagles at Deutsche Bank have had plenty to keep them busy as of late. In the last month alone, the bank has reached a $7.2bn (£5.9bn) settlement with the US Department of Justice for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities and a SFr5m (£4m) settlement with the Swiss Competition Commission over allegations of involvement in rate-rigging cartels.

At time of writing, shares in the bank are trading up 1.9 per cent at €18.05.