FTSE 100 7182.51 +0.06%
views
Wednesday 4 January 2017 11:56am

Deutsche Bank's head of financial crime quits after just six months in role

Hayley Kirton
Follow Hayley
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk The Scots guide to Hogmanay.
Deutsche Bank To Close 200 Branches
Hazlewood took up his role last July (Source: Getty)

Deutsche Bank's man in charge of fighting financial crime is leaving his role after just six months.

Peter Hazlewood, a veteran of HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered, was appointed global head of anti-financial crime and group money-laundering reporting officer at the German banking giant last July. He was based in Frankfurt and reported to Sylvie Matherat, the lender's regulatory chief.

City A.M. understands Hazlewood's replacement will be announced within the next few weeks.

The legal eagles at Deutsche Bank have had plenty to keep them busy as of late. In the last month alone, the bank has reached a $7.2bn (£5.9bn) settlement with the US Department of Justice for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities and a SFr5m (£4m) settlement with the Swiss Competition Commission over allegations of involvement in rate-rigging cartels.

At time of writing, shares in the bank are trading up 1.9 per cent at €18.05.

Tags

Related articles

Former Deutsche Bank co-chief exec takes president role at broker
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

Deutsche Bank shares up as merger and bailout rumours shot down
Hayley Kirton
Hayley Kirton | Staff

Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse shares surge after settlements with US
Francesca Washtell
Francesca Washtell | Staff