Courtney Goldsmith

Next week's six-day driver strike on Southern Railway has been cut to three days, but there is a likelihood of further industrial action, the Press Association has reported.

The strike was set to kick off Monday, but a spokesperson for the company said it is now set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

