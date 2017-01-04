FTSE 100 7175.70 -0.03%
Wednesday 4 January 2017 9:26am

Next week's Southern Rail strike has been cut to three days, but more could follow

Courtney Goldsmith
South Coast Commuters Travel In To London On The Second Three-Day Southern Rail Strike
Source: Getty

Next week's six-day driver strike on Southern Railway has been cut to three days, but there is a likelihood of further industrial action, the Press Association has reported.

The strike was set to kick off Monday, but a spokesperson for the company said it is now set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

