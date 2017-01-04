Courtney Goldsmith

It's now the fourth day of Dry January, and even if you've read every list with tips on how to get through it, by now the craving to crack open a beer might be setting in.

Scottish craft brewers Innis & Gunn have your answer: A new alcohol-free pale ale called Innis & None.

​Two million Brits are set to try out a healthier lifestyle in 2017, and the independent brewery is looking to take a on the surge in the market with the launch of its zero alcohol brand, available online for Londoners.

The "detox" beer is marketed as a perfect for a post-workout pick-me-up as it contains Vitamin C, ginseng and guarana – ingredients said to boost the immune system, improve energy levels and aid weight loss.

Great beer doesn't have to contain alcohol, Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and brewer at Innis & Gunn said.

Taking the alcohol content down to zero is part of our belief that beer is for everyone, even those who don’t or can’t consume alcohol.

Earlier this year, Anheuser-Busch InBev said it has forecast lower and zero alcohol beer to make up 20 per cent of its sales by the end of 2025.

