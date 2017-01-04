An actual earthquake actually happened in the UK yesterday

Emma Haslett

The British Geological Survey has confirmed that an actual earthquake took place in the UK yesterday. Well, off the UK, anyway.

According to the organisation, an earthquake with magnitude 3.8 struck in the Southern North Sea just before 7pm last night.

The epicentre of the quake was 93 miles east of the town, at a depth of 18km.

Each year the UK experiences 20 to 30 earthquakes strong enough to be felt, while hundreds of others are picked up by ultra-sensitive instruments.

The British Geological Survey lists six earthquakes in the last 30 days, including one with magnitude 1.9 in Saron, Carmarthenshire on 10 December, and one with magnitude 0.9 in Kirkbride, Cumbria, on Monday.

Unperturbed by the devastation, Scarborough residents took to Twitter to demonstrate their steely resolve:

Scarborough earthquake causes £10,000 worth of 10ps to fall off their ledge and means 100s of whack-a-moles need to re-housed #earthquake — Ol Crabtree (@OlCrabtree) January 4, 2017

@Iromg - the effects ofyesterday's earthquake off the coast at Scarborough have caused £3.5M of improvements to Hull — Mark Johnson (@markjohnson3210) January 4, 2017