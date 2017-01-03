Ross McLean

Premier League basement side Hull City are on the hunt for a new manager after confirming the sacking of Mike Phelan.

The 54-year-old only assumed the Hull reins on a permanent basis in October, having stepped into the breach as caretaker manager following Steve Bruce’s departure shortly before the start of the season.

“We would like to thank Mike for his efforts both as assistant manager and head coach over the last two years,” read a club statement. “The search for a replacement has begun and an announcement will be made in due course.”

Hull, who were promoted from the Championship last season, are deep in the relegation mire having collected just three points from their last nine matches, lying three adrift of Crystal Palace and safety.

Former Birmingham boss Gary Rowett and recently-axed Palace manager Alan Pardew are the early frontrunners for the post.

