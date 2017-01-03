Lynsey Barber

It's time for car lovers to get excited.

A year since its Batmobile-style concept car hit the headlines, top secret startup Faraday Future will finally unveil its electric car in a bid to rival the likes of Tesla.

The lid will be lifted on its first production car at the massive Las Vegas tech event that is CES 2017.

Read more: Meet Rolls-Royce's crazy supercar and the Mini of the future

It all kicks off at 2am UK time early on Wednesday morning (that's 6pm PST and 9pm EST) and it will be streamed live on its website here, or on YouTube and other social media

It teased this blink-and-you'll-miss-it video just yesterday...

... and this of a prototype tested against a Tesla Model S.

The hype around Faraday Future is palpable. It's pretty secretive about what it's doing, is taking on Tesla, boasts an impressively large 1,000 employees (some poached from its rivals) and ploughed $1bn into building an assembly plant in Nevada, although a pausing of its construction has set tongues wagging. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest there are other troubles for the firm, and that it could be on the "brink of collapse".

Now, the California-based Chinese-backed firm will put the pedal to the metal to prove its worth.