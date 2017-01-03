FTSE 100 7177.89 +0.49%
Tuesday 3 January 2017 6:26pm

This is how much UK and global deal activity dropped in 2016 after a record-breaking 2015

William Turvill
US-MEDIA-TELECOM-MERGER-ATT-TIMEWARNER
AT&T agreed the biggest deal of 2016 with Time Warner (Source: Getty)

The UK, hit by uncertainty around Brexit, led a decline in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity last year.

New figures released yesterday show that M&A deal values totalled $3.84 trillion (£3.13 trilion) in 2016, down 18 per cent from a record $4.66 trillion in 2015.

Read more: After subdued 2016, these bankers are calling a 2017 bounceback for UK M&A

Over the year, there were 2,979 UK-targeted deals tracked by Dealogic, which were worth $222.3bn. The number of deals increased on 2015, up from 2,629, but their total value fell by 48 per cent from $431.6bn.

The UK remained the third most targeted country globally, behind the US (total deal value down 21 per cent to $1.72 trillion) and China (down 28 per cent to $479.3bn).

The biggest deal announced during the year was AT&T’s $108bn merger with Time Warner in the US. This was followed by German company Bayer’s $66bn deal for US seeds firm Monsanto and British American Tobacco’s $58.1bn takeover offer for Reynolds American, which has not been agreed.

Read more: US congress advised to block Chinese state-backed takeovers

Goldman Sachs topped Dealogic’s adviser table, taking a 25.4 per cent share of the market, with 323 deals worth $970.4bn, followed by Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan.

Acquiror-target: value

 

AT&T-Time Warner: $108bn

 

Bayer-Monsanto: $66bn

 

British American Tobacco-Reynolds American: $58bn

 

Sunoco Logistics Partners-Energy Transfer Partners: $51.5bn

 

Qualcomm-NXP Semiconductors: $47bn

Tags

