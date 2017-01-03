Ross McLean

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insists the prospect of setting a new top-flight record of 14 successive wins in a single season will not distract his side from proving their Premier League title credentials against Tottenham on Wednesday.

The Blues will bid to usurp Arsenal’s win record at White Hart Lane, having equalled the Gunners’ tally of 13 consecutive wins during the same campaign against Stoke on New Year’s Eve.

Victory would also move Chelsea eight points clear of second-placed Liverpool at the Premier League summit and 13 ahead of rivals Tottenham as they bid for their sixth top-flight crown.

“The players and me want to win to take three points,” said Conte. “The record, I repeat, this is a great achievement, above all because now after these 13 wins in a row we took 39 points. For the other situation, it’s not important for us.

“First of all, the thing is to win and for sure to win against Tottenham is not easy. Then, after the game, if we have eight points lead over the second team, then we will be pleased, but this league is very tough and every game you can lose points.”

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has said it is imperative for his side to stall Chelsea’s surge if they are to mount a sustained title challenge of their own.