Oliver Gill

Ford has binned plans to build a $1.6bn (£1.3bn) car plant in Mexico, choosing a $700m investment in Michigan instead.

Chief exec Mark Fields defended the u-turn, saying far from pandering to President-elect Donald Trump's protectionist desires the decision was a "vote of confidence" in the pro-business environment the entrepreneur is creating.

"We didn't cut a deal with Trump. We did it for our business," Fields told CNN.

The money pumped into Michigan will go into Ford's Flat Rock plant and create 700 new jobs.

The factory will focus on electric and self-driving car production, two divisions Ford believe will be outselling petrol and diesel powered cars within the next decade and a half, according to CNN Money.

The automotive giant's plans investment in Mexico attracted repeated criticism from the Trump campaign on the run-up to the US presidential election. Trump said he would hike tariffs on any Ford vehicles made south of the border and sold back home.

The news comes on the same day the President-elect slammed Ford's rival General Motors for similar plans – to make some of its Chevrolet Cruze models in Mexico.