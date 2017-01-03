Francesca Washtell

Festive cheer pushed the UK's wind power sector to record levels on Christmas Day, setting a trio of new records in the process.

Almost a third (32 per cent) of the UK's electricity was generated by wind power on 25 December, up from a previous high of 24 per cent the energy network reached in October 2014. Renewable power met 42 per cent of total demand throughout the day.

Christmas tree lights and turkey-cooking ovens also pushed wind power to supply a new record high of 41 per cent of the UK's electricity needs in a half-hour period, significantly higher than the previous peak of 34 per cent that was reached on 2 January last year.

A third record was also set on Christmas Day, which capped off a week when 20 per cent of UK electricity was generated by wind, exceeding the previous 19 per cent high in December 2015.

The entire renewable energy sector, which also includes solar and tidal energy, provided 28 per cent of total generation in the new record week.

RenewableUK's deputy chief executive Maf Smith said: