Britain's ambassador to the EU has unexpectedly resigned

Emma Haslett

Sir Ivan Rogers, Britain's ambassador, has stepped down just months before negotiations with the EU were due to begin.

The Financial Times reported today that Rogers had told staff this afternoon that he will step down earlier than expected.

The news will come as a blow to the government as it prepares to trigger Article 50 in March. Having moved to Brussels in 2013, Rogers is one of the UK's most experienced EU negotiators.

Before he took on his role in Brussels, he was European and global affairs adviser, and has been credited with "being on first-name terms with most of the key backroom players in Berlin, Paris and other European capitals".

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has been contacted for comment.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.