Blackberry and Nokia phone users have been given a WhatsApp reprieve after previously been told the cross-platform app would stop working on phones at the end of 2016.

In February last year, WhatsApp revealed plans to bin support for WhatsApp messenger on a number of devices and platforms that were either outdated or only a minority of people were still using.

It said that because 99.5 per cent of mobile phone sales operate on the newer systems offered by Google, Apple and Microsoft, the app wanted "to focus our efforts on the mobile platforms the vast majority of people use".

However, in an update to its blog, the firm said the grand cut-off for some of platforms would not occur until 30 June 2017.

Check your operating system: Going or gone?

WhatsApp WILL STOP working on 30 June 2017 WhatsApp STOPPED working on 31 December 2016 BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10 Android 2.1 and Android 2.2 Nokia S40 Windows Phone 7 Nokia Symbian S60 iPhone 3GS/iOS 6

WhatsApp called the cull decision "tough" and recommended those who wanted to continue using its service to upgrade to a newer Android, iPhone or Windows mobile.