Euronext just made a €510m offer for LSEG's French clearing house

Emma Haslett

Euronext, the owner of four of Europe's largest stock exchanges, has made a €510m (£434m) offer for the LCH SA, London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) French clearing house.

In a statement this morning, LSEG said it and LCH Group had agreed terms with Euronext, which owns the main Paris, Portuguese and Belgian stock exchanges. Euronext shareholders will vote on the deal at an extraordinary general meeting in the first quarter of this year.

It's an attractive asset - LCH SA generated net profits of €36m in 2015, with net assets of €303m. In the six months to the end of June last year, gross income hit €69m, on net assets of €301m. Although LSEG entered exclusive talks over the deal with Euronext just before Christmas, US companies including Nasdaq and CME Group were also thought to be sniffing around the deal

The tie-up, which was first hinted at back in October, will help clear the way for LSEG's £21bn tie-up with Germany's Deutsche Boerse, due to complete in the first half of this year.

Last month the European Commission set out a statement of objections over the merger, narrowing its focus to clearing, which is thought to have spurred LSEG into accelerating talks.

LSEG has appointed JP Morgan Cazenove to handle the deal.