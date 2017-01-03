Helen Cahill

New year, new you? Dentists are calling for workplaces to cut the cake in 2017.

For many, the festive season will have been stuffed with rich foods and heavy drinking - both at work and at home.

Read more: Retailers will need to brave fierce headwinds in 2017

But health experts are saying that "workplace cake culture" is contributing to obesity and dental problems in the UK. The Faculty of Dental Surgery has recommended office workers only eat cake and sweets as a treat at lunchtime and hide their snacks from pilfering work mates.

Aside from the office Christmas party, anyone trying to lose weight will face difficulties at work if managers bring food to reward hard-working staff, or people come home from a holiday with sweet gifts from abroad. The popularity of cooking shows such as the Great British Bake Off has also encouraged people to get baking and share their creations at work with colleagues.

Read more: The 10 best places in the world to move for career satisfaction

Professor Hunt, dean of the faculty at the Royal College of Surgeons, has said that employees need to promise to eat less cake in 2017 as a New Year's resolution.

"While these sweet treats might be well meaning, they are also contributing to the current obesity epidemic and poor oral health," he told the BBC.

"We need a culture change in offices and other workplaces that encourages healthy eating and helps workers avoid caving in to sweet temptations such as cakes, sweets and biscuits."