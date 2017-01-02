Ross McLean

World No1 Michael van Gerwen revelled in his triumph over defending champion Gary Anderson in last night’s PDC World Darts Championship final at London’s Alexandra Palace.

In a match featuring a record 42 maximums, Van Gerwen dispatched Anderson, who was bidding to become only the third man to win three successive titles, 7-3, banking £350,000 in prize money.

After Anderson had broken to lead 2-1, Dutchman Van Gerwen won 12 of the next 13 legs to move 5-2 up and sealed his second PDC World Darts Championship crown with a bullseye and an 85 checkout.

“I feel absolutely over the moon,” said Van Gerwen, 27, who won 25 trophies in 2016. “I had to find my A game. My average of 108 says it all. I’ve been working for this, this is the most important one, we all fight for his really hard and I’m really glad I did the right thing at the right moments.”

Anderson said: “It’s well deserved for Michael with the year he’s had, but I’ve had a good three years.”