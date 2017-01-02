FTSE 100 7116.89 -0.05%
Monday 2 January 2017 5:06pm

Former Deutsche Bank co-chief exec takes president role at broker Cantor Fitzgerald

William Turvill
Anshu Jain resigned from Deutsche Bank in June 2015 (Source: Getty)

Former Deutsche Bank co-chief executive Anshu Jain has joined broker Cantor Fitzgerald as president.

The job move was revealed today by Cantor’s chief executive and chairman, Howard Lutnick.

Jain and fellow co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen resigned from Deutsche Bank in June 2015 amid growing pressure from investors over their management.

In his newly created Cantor role, Jain will oversee strategy and expansion, including into Asia, across the company.

Lutnick praised Jain’s “vast knowledge and experience across the entire global financial footprint” in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

He said: “He’s my partner at the parent company, so his roles are very much vision, direction and then helping build the teams to execute. It’s not an operating role.”

