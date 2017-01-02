Frank Dalleres

Former Derby boss Paul Clement has edged closer to taking charge at free-falling Swansea and could be appointed as soon as Tuesday.

Bayern Munich, where Clement has been assistant to head coach Carlo Ancelotti, confirmed the Englishman had been given permission to discuss the vacancy with the Swans.

Clement has been one of several names under consideration to be the club’s third manager already this season, along with Ryan Giggs, Wales coach Chris Coleman and ex-Birmingham boss Gary Rowett.

Swansea sacked Bob Bradley last week just 11 games into his reign and less than three months since chairman Huw Jenkins hailed the American as the “long-term appointment” needed to “stabilise matters”.

Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth left the club bottom of the Premier League.

Clement, was unexpectedly dismissed from his first managerial role at Derby in February, despite the club lying fifth in the Championship.

He previously forged a reputation as a respected coach, working alongside Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and then Real Madrid.

The 44-year-old reunited with the Italian at Bayern when Ancelotti succeeded Pep Guardiola in the summer.

He is expected to attend Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening when Swansea play Crystal Palace.

Former Unites States and Egypt coach Bradley, who only replaced Francesco Guidolin in October, lost seven of his matches in charge and won just twice, at home against Palace and Sunderland.