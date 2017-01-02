FTSE 100 7116.89 -0.05%
Monday 2 January 2017 1:49pm

Star Wars blasted way to top of UK box office in 2016

William Turvill
Disney said Star Wars: Rogue One had overtaken Fantastic Beasts to the top (Source: Getty)

Walt Disney has described 2016 as a “phenomenal year” for its films in the UK and Ireland.

The US media company said the new Star Wars spin-off, Rogue One, had taken over £50.7m, making it the biggest film of the year in the UK and Ireland.

Read more: Star Wars spin-off feels the force after $290m opening weekend

Its taking, in the last 17 days of the year, meant it overtook Warner Bros’ Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Disney said that its films The Jungle Book and Finding Dory also came in the top five for the year, taking more than £40m each.

Read more: Star Wars: Rogue One is gutsier than Star Wars has ever been

Disney’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Captain America: Civil War also made it into the top 10.

And the company said Zootropolis and Doctor Strange had each taken more than £20m in 2016.

It was reported last month that Disney’s latest Star Wars instalment raked in more than $290m (£236m) in its first weekend of global showings.

