FTSE 100 7116.89 -0.05%
313 views
Monday 2 January 2017 12:18pm

Theresa May has blamed David Cameron for controversial New Year's gongs

Mark Sands
Follow Mark
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk The Scots guide to Hogmanay.
Theresa May Succeeds David Cameron As The UK's New Prime Minister
Theresa May took over as Prime Minister in July (Source: Getty)

Prime Minister Theresa May has reportedly vowed to reform the priorities for the honours system after some of the prizes handed out in the latest list came under fire.

The New Year's list saw a knighthood handed to the the permanent secretary of the department for international development, despite concerns over the way the UK spends £12bn of aid money.

Despite criticism over the performance of HM Revenue and Customs this year, six senior tax officials were also recognised, while a former Conservative treasurer who provided rent-free accommodation to Cameron over the summer was also granted an honour.

Read More: New Year's honours: these are the business figures recognised

A Whitehall source told The Times the previous Prime Minister was responsible for some of the nominations, saying: "These things are put together with quite a lot of time to spare"

May will reportedly seek to refocus the honours system on individuals who help boost the economy or social mobility.

Recognition will also go to those who tackle discrimination, provide support to young people and boost local communities.

Tags

Related articles

Theresa May vows to get "the right deal" for both Remainers and Leavers
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Former David Cameron spin doctor joins Tulchan Communications
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

Arise, Sir Mo? No formal cap on honours for Team GB, Downing St says
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff