Saturday 31 December 2016 3:56pm

Fog forces hundreds of flight cancellations at Gatwick, Heathrow and London City airports

Joe Hall
Low visibility has meant many flights can't take off (Source: Getty)

Holiday makers hoping to get out of the capital for and Londoners looking to count in the new year at home have been hampered by delays and cancellations at major airports.

Heathrow cancelled 45 flights on Saturday and further delays are expected while Gatwick was hit even harder by the weather conditions with 140 flights cancelled - 70 departures and 70 arrivals - due to low visibility on runways.

Many travellers whose flights weren't cancelled have still had to endure severe delays and while further cancellations are not anticipated, further delays are expected.

London City Airport also had to cancel flights but London Stansted said it had not had to cancel any flights.

Passengers travelling from Heathrow, City, Southampton, Cardiff and Gatwick are expected to check with their airlines before travelling.

A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport said:

Air traffic control restrictions imposed due to heavy fog across the south-east and Europe is causing delays to flights to and from Gatwick.

Gatwick is doing all it can to keep passengers moving and we apologise for the unavoidable and unfortunate disruption today.

