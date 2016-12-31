Joe Hall

Police forces have stepped up their security measures to protect Londoners out celebrating New Year's Eve in the capital tonight.

Recent atrocities in Europe have prompted counter-terror forces to tighten and modify security in Central London to prevent the kind of vehicle based attack on pedestrians witnessed in Nice and Berlin earlier this year.

The British Transport Police (BTP) will put "extend" patrols of armed officers on the Tube and on Trains in order to provide both a safe environment and reassurance to the public flocking to the fireworks, while the Metropolitan Police are deploying 3,000 troops onto the streets across the capital.

Over 100,000 people are expected to attend the fireworks display on Victoria Embankment, for which tickets in official viewing areas have sold out.

Police will conduct searches at the entrance to ticketed areas and erect concrete barriers.

Security was stepped up for the capital for New Year's celebrations 12 months ago, which came less than two months after the Paris terrorist attacks.

"We developed and improved our security plan for last year's New Year's Eve event following the atrocities in Paris in the previous November and we, of course, have looked at good security, a thorough security boost following a different type of threat in Nice back in July", said BTP superintendent Andy Morgan.