Rail fares have increased twice as fast as wages in the past 10 years

Emma Haslett

Ah, January. No alcohol, running in the cold - and the traditional annual rail fare increase.

This year, fares are set to rise by 2.3 per cent, while Tube fares are also due to rise (despite Sadiq Khan's assurances to the contrary).

And if that doesn't make you miserable enough, new research has shown UK rail fare increases have been almost double that of wages in the last 10 years.

The research, by Action for Rail, found rail fares have increased 56 per cent since 2006, while average earnings have increased just 24 per cent - and average prices have increased 26 per cent.

The study also found commuters spend up to six times as much as passengers in other European countries, with commuters travelling the 35 miles from London to Luton spending an average of 14 per cent of their income on a monthly season ticket, or 11 per cent to go 32 miles from Liverpool to Manchester.

Meanwhile, similar commutes in France cost passengers two per cent of their incomes, while in Germany it costs three per cent, and in Spain it costs four per cent.

Yesterday Transport for London warned commuters not to be caught out by New Year price hikes, with the daily fare cap on Tube zones 1-2 increasing 1.5 per cent, from £6.50 to £6.60.

Now read: Don't believe the hike: 10 ways to find cheaper train tickets