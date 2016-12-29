Another day, another record close for the FTSE 100

Emma Haslett

The FTSE 100 just about managed to close above yesterday's all-time high flat on a day of thin trading.

The index closed at 7,120 points, led higher by gold miners as the yellow metal rallied during yet another session, with Randgold Resources rising 4.7 per cent to 6,402p, while Fresnillo rose 4.4 per cent to 1,220p

However, engineering firms Ashtead and Rolls Royce were among the biggest fallers, dropping 2.6 per cent to 1,567p and 1.5 per cent to 677p respectively.

Yesterday London's bluechip index passed its record highest close, finishing at 7,106.8 points, while the Dow Jones index in New York continued to flirt with the symbolic 20,000 mark.

Today it emerged miner Anglo American has been the top-performing stock of 2016, with shares rising more than 320 per cent as the sector made gains as stock market volatility took hold.

"After yesterday’s decisive turn lower for US markets there has been little sign of fresh bullish momentum," said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

"Barring a miracle, Dow 20,000 looks off the cards, although the rebound in the index over the past year, as in other US markets, has been astounding.

"Only time will tell if the Trump euphoria can be sustained, or whether we are due another correction early on in the New Year."