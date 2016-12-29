Francesca Washtell

The Egyptian government has signed three offshore oil and gas deals worth at least $220m (£180m) with BP, French oil major Total and Italian Eni's Egyptian subsidiary firm.

The exploration and production deal for blocks in the Mediterranean Sea include drilling for six wells and a signing bonus of $9m, Egypt's oil ministry said in a statement yesterday.

BP and Eni's Egyptian arm IEOC have signed a deal worth $75m for an exploration block, while a consortium of all three companies have signed an $80m agreement for the North El Hammad block. BP alone has signed a third deal, worth $65m, for activities in the North Tabia block.

Egyptian oil minister Tarek El Molla said in a statement that Egypt has signed 73 oil and gas exploration deals with international oil companies in the past three years worth at least $15bn so far.

BP has pumped up its Middle Eastern presence in the final quarter of this year, taking a $2.2bn stake in Abu Dhabi oilfields earlier this month and gaining an extension to a giant gas field in Oman in November.

Elsewhere, the FTSE 100-listed oil giant bolstered its hold on the Australian petrol market with a £1.1bn deal announced yesterday and has also said it plans to double its North Sea oil production by the end of the decade.