Thursday 29 December 2016 1:52pm

Egypt nets $220m from trio of oil and gas deals with BP, Total and Eni

Francesca Washtell
Oil Price Rise Sees Increase in Suez Canal Traffic
The three blocks are based in the Egyptian Mediterranean Sea (Source: Getty)

The Egyptian government has signed three offshore oil and gas deals worth at least $220m (£180m) with BP, French oil major Total and Italian Eni's Egyptian subsidiary firm.

The exploration and production deal for blocks in the Mediterranean Sea include drilling for six wells and a signing bonus of $9m, Egypt's oil ministry said in a statement yesterday.

BP and Eni's Egyptian arm IEOC have signed a deal worth $75m for an exploration block, while a consortium of all three companies have signed an $80m agreement for the North El Hammad block. BP alone has signed a third deal, worth $65m, for activities in the North Tabia block.

Egyptian oil minister Tarek El Molla said in a statement that Egypt has signed 73 oil and gas exploration deals with international oil companies in the past three years worth at least $15bn so far.

BP has pumped up its Middle Eastern presence in the final quarter of this year, taking a $2.2bn stake in Abu Dhabi oilfields earlier this month and gaining an extension to a giant gas field in Oman in November.

Elsewhere, the FTSE 100-listed oil giant bolstered its hold on the Australian petrol market with a £1.1bn deal announced yesterday and has also said it plans to double its North Sea oil production by the end of the decade.

