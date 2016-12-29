Oliver Gill

Drivers are being urged to be wary of lingering freezing fog as temperatures plummeted following a relatively mild weekend.

Visibility across London, eastern England, the Midlands and Wales could be less than 100 metres. And combined with temperatures falling below freezing, the Met Office said people hitting the roads should be careful of untreated surfaces.

"Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual whilst some delays to air travel are possible," the Met Office said in statement.

The good news for those looking to get away for New Year celebrations is today's tricky travelling conditions will relent to by tomorrow. Forecasters predicted fog will lift into low cloud tomorrow, giving a largely grey day, with some rain expected in the North.

Freezing flying

The weather was also hitting London's airports just as the ramp up to sweep people off to New Year celebrations.

City Airport was warning that due to adverse weather conditions, some flights would be subject to delays or cancellations. The airport was advising passengers to contact their airlines for more information.

Meanwhile, Heathrow warned there was a chance the weather could hit flights and urged customers to check online departure boards for further information.

Despite current temperatures of -3 degrees Celsius at Gatwick, the UK's second largest airport was not warning jet-setters that flights would be disrupted.

The heavy fog and icy warnings for those venturing on the UK's roads comes just a day after a woman died and several other people were injured following four separate incidents on a treacherous stretch of Oxford's A40.

The Met Office has issued a fog warning for for this evening and overnight. Ensure that you keep your distance between cars when driving! — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) December 28, 2016

One person involved in one of the incidents was Nikki Cowan who explained the why driving was so problematic.

"As I tried to apply my brakes, I could feel that the car was just gliding across and realised there must have been black ice," she said.

"It felt like driving in slow motion. I tried to avoid the line of cars and aim for the central reservation, but it was very icy.

"I just careered into a VW that had a child and two adults in it."