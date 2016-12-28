FTSE 100 7104.21 0.00%
56 views
Wednesday 28 December 2016 3:58pm

President-elect Donald Trump blasts outgoing President Obama and reaches out to Israel in latest Twitter outburst

Francesca Washtell
Follow Francesca
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Journey to the centre of the earth is a trainspotting paradise
President Obama Meets With President-Elect Donald Trump In The Oval Office Of White House
This isn't the first time Trump has taken to Twitter to Obama-bash (Source: Getty)

US President-elect Donald Trump has slammed outgoing President Obama on Twitter and told Israel to "stay strong" until his inauguration.

Trump took to the social media site with his @realDonaldTrump account to blast what he called "the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks" – this time referring to Obama's recent action on Israel.

Last Friday, the US broke with tradition at the UN Security Council when it refused to veto a resolution condemning Israeli settlement-building in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Read more: Trump trade boss: Brexit gives foreign firms chance to steal UK business

The US usually vetoes resolutions along similar lines, but allowed the latest one pushed by countries including Egypt, New Zealand and Senegal to move ahead.

Israel has reportedly curbed diplomatic relations with the 12 countries that voted in favour of the resolution.

Read more: Trump just said the US needs to expand its nuclear weapons capability

Reaching out to Israel on Twitter, Trump today said: "We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect".

"The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!"

This month, a Trump tweet about the high costs of the US' F-35 Programme wiped billions off defence giant Lockheed Martin's market cap.

Read more: Donald Trump could be "wildcard" for Asia growth in 2017 says Goldman Sachs

Earlier on today, Trump also thanked himself on Twitter for the US Consumer Confidence Index in December surging to the highest level in more than 15 years.

Tags

Related articles

The pictures that defined 2016
Francesca Washtell
Francesca Washtell | Staff

The US Electoral College is set to back Trump for the White House
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Trump has picked China hawk Peter Navarro to advise him on trade
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff