Francesca Washtell

US President-elect Donald Trump has slammed outgoing President Obama on Twitter and told Israel to "stay strong" until his inauguration.

Trump took to the social media site with his @realDonaldTrump account to blast what he called "the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks" – this time referring to Obama's recent action on Israel.

Last Friday, the US broke with tradition at the UN Security Council when it refused to veto a resolution condemning Israeli settlement-building in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The US usually vetoes resolutions along similar lines, but allowed the latest one pushed by countries including Egypt, New Zealand and Senegal to move ahead.

Israel has reportedly curbed diplomatic relations with the 12 countries that voted in favour of the resolution.

Reaching out to Israel on Twitter, Trump today said: "We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect".

"The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!"

Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

This month, a Trump tweet about the high costs of the US' F-35 Programme wiped billions off defence giant Lockheed Martin's market cap.

Earlier on today, Trump also thanked himself on Twitter for the US Consumer Confidence Index in December surging to the highest level in more than 15 years.