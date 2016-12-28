Eight cool new features Airbnb will release in 2017

Emma Haslett

On Boxing Day Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky sent out a tweet: "If Airbnb could launch anything in 2017, what would it be?"

It seems his followers are a creative bunch, because he received more than 1,700 responses.

If @Airbnb could launch anything in 2017, what would it be? — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

As he painstakingly responded to each request, Chesky appeared to confirm several new features the company is planning to release next year. Here are some of the coolest.

1. Group travel

@hubiquitous group travel is a big area to improve for next year. We will add this to roadmap. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

2. More child-friendly options

3. Video previews of your Airbnb

@bryllelagunda we are looking at video. Not sure if this will work but we are experimenting with different formats — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 27, 2016

4. Longer rentals

@DIE6661 @Airbnb we are doing a lot more on monthly rentals in spring — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

5. Easier ways to explore

@shortmsgwriter @Airbnb moving in this direction. We have experiences and palaces. Events is another frontier — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

6. Offline maps

@bchesky A simple, but immensely helpful feature would be offline capabilities of your app. Maps, locations, recommendations, tours, ... — Benedikt (@BenediktGlatzl) December 27, 2016

7. Help with your workout

@PubKevin all popular requests. We have services on or roadmap — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 26, 2016

8. Er... life on Mars