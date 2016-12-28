FTSE 100 7104.21 0.00%
Wednesday 28 December 2016 2:55pm

Eight cool new features Airbnb will release in 2017

Emma Haslett
GERMANY-ECONOMY-PROPERTY-INTERNET-TOURISM
This time next year, you'll be able to book an Airbnb on Mars (Source: Getty)

On Boxing Day Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky sent out a tweet: "If Airbnb could launch anything in 2017, what would it be?"

It seems his followers are a creative bunch, because he received more than 1,700 responses.

As he painstakingly responded to each request, Chesky appeared to confirm several new features the company is planning to release next year. Here are some of the coolest.

1. Group travel

2. More child-friendly options

3. Video previews of your Airbnb

4. Longer rentals

5. Easier ways to explore

6. Offline maps

7. Help with your workout

8. Er... life on Mars

