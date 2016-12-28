Emma Haslett

The capital's 40-to-60 year-olds have been given a stark warning that their lifestyles are having a potentially devastating effect on their health.

Public Health England urged Londoners to "take a moment to consider their health" as it emerged 83 per cent of middle-aged Londoners either weigh too much, drink too much or don't exercise enough.

According to the body's One You campaign, 87 per cent of men and 79 per cent of women between 40 and 60 are either overweight or obese, exceed the chief medical officer's alcohol guidelines or are physically inactive.

In the capital, 40,000 people are admitted to hospital each year for alcohol-related issues, while 2,500 people die prematurely every three years because of liver disease.

Meanwhile, more than half of women in the capital are now classified as overweight, while 25 per cent are obese. Just over 60 per cent of men are overweight, with 22 per cent meeting the "obese" criteria.

Most worryingly, Public Health England said many adults are unable to identify what a "healthy" body looks like.

“Unhealthy living is responsible for around 40 per cent of deaths in England, costing the NHS more than £11 billion a year," said Jonathan McShane, cabinet member for health, social care and devolution in the London borough of Hackney.

