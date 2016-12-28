FTSE 100 7104.21 0.00%
Wednesday 28 December 2016 9:14am

Fog and mist is affecting flights out of Heathrow and City airports

Emma Haslett
Thick fog blanketed the capital this morning (Source: Getty)

If you're taking advantage of the Christmas break to venture to sunnier (or snowier) climes, beware: fog is affecting flights into and out of Heathrow airport.

The airport tweeted this morning that passengers should check flight status with their airline.

City Airport was also affected, warning that there may be delays and cancellations.

In response to a passenger enquiry, it tweeted that it was waiting for conditions to improve before flights could land.

However, other airports were less affected by the fog, with flights at Gatwick, Stansted and Luton all reporting normal conditions.

Christmas train woes

Travellers to airports around the capital have been beset by delays and cancellations across the train and Tube networks over the Christmas break.

That included Gatwick Express, which did not run any services into or out of Victoria station on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Paddington station is closed until tomorrow to make way for Crossrail work - meaning Heathrow Connect services are also disrupted.

