Making a last-gasp dash to the shops this Christmas Eve? Still panicked you haven't got the presents your family wanted?

Don't beat yourself up, but do expect a bit of a squeeze in the shops, as there's nearly 5m others doing exactly the same, according to new research from AIM-listed loyalty marketing analytics company Aimia.

They found that over one in 10 people – 11 per cent to be exact – have left finding gifts for loved ones until Christmas Eve.

And as might be expected with last-minute purchases, the thought is often more on the price rather than a personal touch.

Nearly one in five shoppers, 17 per cent, plan only to buy gifts on offer. Millennials, perhaps overly reliant on internet shopping only to be thwarted by busy postal services, are the most likely to be found frantically browsing the aisles on Christmas Eve.

Aimia found that more than one in five 18 - 24-year-olds – 22 per cent – have admitted to leaving their shopping until the last minute.

"The last-minute shopping dash happens every festive season and our research shows that this is due to many shoppers seeking last minute deals and offers," said President of International Coaltiions at Aimia Jan-Pieter Lips.

"However, this approach to discounting from brands is short-termist. Retailers should focus on making sure their best customers get the best price, not those who dare to wait the longest, which happens at considerable stress. In doing so, they are more likely to build a meaningful relationship with their customers in the long run."