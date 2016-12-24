Joe Hall

Engineering works on railways across the country have left passengers facing disruption, with London one of the most badly affected areas.

There are no trains to and from Paddington until next Thursday to make way for Crossrail work, while severe disruption is expected between Finsbury Park and Moorgate until lunchtime at the earliest due to an electricity fault.

A number of Southern Rail services are also no running on Christmas Eve due to ongoing industrial action from ASLEF and RMT union members.

And for some Londoners looking to flee the capital for Christmas, getting in the car may not be a quicker option with closures on the M1 which is currently experiencing "severe" traffic both in and out of London.

Here's everything you need to know about various travel disruption on Christmas Eve...

Rail

Trains to Waterloo - a number of lines that run to Waterloo on South West Trains are not running due to engineering works.

Paddington is closed - meaning no Heathrow Express nor Heathrow Connect services running from the station.

Gatwick Express is only running between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport due to Southern Rail strikes.

Trains that run between Finsbury Park and Moorgate are expected to be delayed by up to 20 minutes or cancelled altogether due to an electricity failure.

There are no trains in or out of Charing Cross.

There are no trains in our out of London Cannon Street except for four trains an hour from Dartford via Deptford.

No trains are running between Liverpool Street and Ingatestone/Billericay.

Tube

Travellers to Winter Wonderland are warned that Hyde Park Corner and Marble Arch stations are very busy, walking from Green Park, Knightsbridge or Victoria is reccomended.

There is no Night Tube tonight.